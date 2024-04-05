STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $218.14

Shares of STS Global Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:STS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 218.14 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.70). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.70), with a volume of 396,208 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 221.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 218.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £190.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,375.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.97 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15,000.00%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

