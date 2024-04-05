Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.47

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.47 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 60.20 ($0.76). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 934,415 shares.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.47. The firm has a market cap of £159.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sylvania Platinum Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Sylvania Platinum

In other news, insider Eileen Carr bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,660.06). 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

