Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,599,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $227,241,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.67. Sysco has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

