TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.41

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $11.60. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 4,970 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TAT Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TATT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

