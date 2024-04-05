Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $132.41

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.41 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 133.30 ($1.67). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 132.95 ($1.67), with a volume of 8,527,122 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TW shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 134.60 ($1.69).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,329.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly purchased 132,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £186,751.68 ($234,435.95). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 132,761 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,211. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

