Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.32

Shares of Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.32 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 142.60 ($1.79). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 139.80 ($1.75), with a volume of 434,785 shares trading hands.

Team Internet Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £350.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,997.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.32.

Team Internet Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Team Internet Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Team Internet Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

Team Internet Group Company Profile

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

