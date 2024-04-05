Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECK. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10. Teck Resources has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in Teck Resources by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 805,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,028,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

