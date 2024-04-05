Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $211.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.