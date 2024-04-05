The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.65

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $9.77. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 5,755 shares changing hands.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

