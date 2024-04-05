The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$120.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$120.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.65. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of C$95.03 and a 12 month high of C$127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of C$200.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 2.6266695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.41, for a total value of C$392,637.96. In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total transaction of C$2,205,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.41, for a total value of C$392,637.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,375. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

