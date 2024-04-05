TIAA Trust National Association Buys New Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $8,876,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $7,157,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $6,092,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $5,374,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $5,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

