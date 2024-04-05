TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in State Street were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

