TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after buying an additional 99,251 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $934,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,264,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,443,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.60.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $306.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.01 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

