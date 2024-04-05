TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.98%.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

