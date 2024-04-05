TIAA Trust National Association Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,557,000 after acquiring an additional 332,642 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

