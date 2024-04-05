TIAA Trust National Association Sells 176 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Dover were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.40.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

