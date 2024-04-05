TIAA Trust National Association Sells 241 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $209.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.53. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.