TIAA Trust National Association Sells 358 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

VOX opened at $131.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.54. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $134.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

