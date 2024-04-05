TIAA Trust National Association Sells 476 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $81.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

