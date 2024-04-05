Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Position Trimmed by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,065 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toast by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after buying an additional 3,494,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 26.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,596,000 after buying an additional 3,907,219 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Toast by 149.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,876,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,714,000 after buying an additional 86,536 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at $579,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,492. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOST. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

