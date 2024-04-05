Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.16.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toast

Toast Price Performance

Toast stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. Toast has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $958,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $958,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,847 shares of company stock worth $7,519,492 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Free Report

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.