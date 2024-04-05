Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.28

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.28 and traded as low as $31.18. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 78,538 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.37 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 12.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 45,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

