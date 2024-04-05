Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.89

Shares of Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as low as $9.41. Toray Industries shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 24,468 shares.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toray Industries, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

