Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.96

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.96 and traded as high as $39.14. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 16,054 shares traded.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,341.47%.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
