TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in TransUnion by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,018,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,463,000 after purchasing an additional 124,502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransUnion by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,923,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,472,000 after purchasing an additional 942,924 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $76.57 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.19%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

