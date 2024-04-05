Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.28.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,486,000 after purchasing an additional 96,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $94.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.34. Trex has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

