Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.20

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.20 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.49), with a volume of 40,188 shares changing hands.

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.20.

About Trinity Exploration & Production

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

