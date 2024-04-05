Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 40.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 83,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,148 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 57,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.06 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. Analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

