True North Advisors LLC Sells 7,508 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

True North Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $195.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.22 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

