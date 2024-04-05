TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.55

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.55 and traded as low as $8.05. TSR shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 2,646 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered TSR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

TSR Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TSR by 304.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TSR

TSR, Inc, operates as a staffing company in the United States. It primarily focus on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration.

Further Reading

