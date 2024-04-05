Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $4.84 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $185.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

