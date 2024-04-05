UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $118.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.86.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 716.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,876,000 after buying an additional 1,370,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after buying an additional 369,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 93.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,544,000 after buying an additional 327,220 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

