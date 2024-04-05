Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $575.45.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.0 %

ULTA stock opened at $448.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.97. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

