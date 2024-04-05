Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $575.45.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $448.64 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $2,432,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $943,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $43,715,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

