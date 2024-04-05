UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Ameren by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ameren by 5,007.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Ameren’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.11.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

