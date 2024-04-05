UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 132.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $144.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.34. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

