UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,619,000 after purchasing an additional 331,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,158,000 after purchasing an additional 201,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 37.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,897,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

