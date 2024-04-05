UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Novartis by 708.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Novartis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Novartis by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $96.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $99.59. The company has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.