UMB Bank n.a. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SAP were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SAP by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SAP by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SAP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP opened at $191.14 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $125.80 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

