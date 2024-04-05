UMB Bank n.a. Has $453,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Block were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Block by 16.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 468.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

