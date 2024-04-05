UMB Bank n.a. Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $269.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $270.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

