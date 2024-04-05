UMB Bank n.a. Has $676,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $165,219,000 after buying an additional 423,034 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.14.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $357.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.93 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

