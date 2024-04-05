UMB Bank n.a. Has $713,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HP were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

