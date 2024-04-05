UMB Bank n.a. Has $82.41 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,536 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.2% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Visa were worth $82,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 42,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $274.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.90 and its 200-day moving average is $259.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $503.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

