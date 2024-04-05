UMB Bank n.a. Has $82.41 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2024

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,536 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.2% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Visa were worth $82,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 42,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $274.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.90 and its 200-day moving average is $259.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $503.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Get Our Latest Report on V

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.