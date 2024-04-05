UMB Bank n.a. Has $855,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.44. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

