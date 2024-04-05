UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.85.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,601. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $158.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.52 and a 200 day moving average of $157.87. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

