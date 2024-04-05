UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AON were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AON alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $314.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.54. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $284.85 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.