UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $306.48 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.60.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock worth $66,184,727 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

