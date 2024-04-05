UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $142.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

