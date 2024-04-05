UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,145 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,948 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LUV opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

